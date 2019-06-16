University of Hyderabad bags Indo-German research project

By | Published: 12:30 am 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: The School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been awarded an Indo-German bilateral collaborative research project under the 2+2 scheme to work on the development of light-weight spring steels for automotive applications by Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC). The SEST will be collaborating with the giant steel manufacturer, JSW steels as an industrial partner from Indian side and University of Siegen (USI), and Muhr und Bender KG (MUBEA) are the academic and industrial partners from the German side respectively. The School would receive a grant of Rs1.52 crore for the next three years under the scheme.