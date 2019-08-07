University of Hyderabad bans protests, agitations on campus

By | Published: 11:34 am

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration has prohibited all protests and agitations on the varsity campus.

This decision comes as per directions of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate prohibiting of assembly of five or more persons under its limits.

“Under the directions of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, it is to inform that all the protests and agitations are prohibited on the UoH campus with immediate effect and assembly of five or more persons at one place are also prohibited forthwith until further orders,” university registrar P Sardar Singh said in an order issued on August 5.

