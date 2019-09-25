University of Hyderabad constitutes Election Commission for student elections

By | Published: 3:52 pm 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has constituted the Election Commission comprising of nine faculty members chaired by Dr V. Srinivasa Rao (Associate Professor, Centre for Regional Studies, School of Social Sciences), co-chaired by Dr Md. Zahidul Haque (Associate Professor, Dept. of Urdu, School of Humanities) and Dr B. Bindu Madhav Reddy (Assistant Professor, School of Life Sciences) to conduct the Students Union Election for the year 2019-2020. The elections will be on Thursday.

The notification to file the nominations was released by the commission on September 17. Twenty-four candidates will be contesting for the position of Office Bearers viz President (5 candidates), Vice-President (5 candidates), General Secretary (4 candidates), Joint Secretary (4 candidates), Cultural Secretary (3 candidates) and Sports Secretary (3 candidates).

In addition to this, 124 candidates will be contesting for different positions of School Board Members (Research & PG), School Councilors and Internal Complaint Committee (ICC – GSCASH) representatives for the Research, PG and Integrated segments. A total of around 5,000 students are eligible for voting and they will be casting their votes in 16 polling booths.

The polling will be held on Thursday, with the results to be declared on Friday. Around 200 university staff members are engaged with the Election Commission in conducting the Students Union Election smoothly, according to a press release.

