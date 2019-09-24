University of Hyderabad convocation to be held on October 1

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: The 21st convocation of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is scheduled to be held at 10.30 am on October 1, 2019 at Brahmakumaris – Shanti Sarovar Auditorium, ISB Road, Hyderabad.

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the Convocation address.

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chancellor of UoH shall preside over the Convocation. This year 1,554 students are graduating, of these 264 students are Ph D candidates, around 162 medals will also be presented to the meritorious students. Chancellor’s Awards for meritorious faculty and Distinguished Alumnus Awards will be presented at the Convocation.

