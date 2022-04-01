University of Hyderabad extends last date for admissions to distance mode courses

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad’s Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) has extended the last date for submission of applications for various one-year diploma programmes offered through blended mode till April 15.

All the courses are approved by the UGC/AICTE/DEC joint committee and include one year duration programmes offered for the benefit of graduates as an add on programme at PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health and other skill up-gradation programmes.

The students who are already pursuing their full time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy and online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material is also available.

The details about the courses are available in the Website: www.uohyd.ac.in or http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in

