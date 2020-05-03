University of Hyderabad faculty on editorial board of Optics Letters

By | Published: 1:18 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. Soma Venugopal Rao, faculty in the Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been nominated as a Topical Editor of the prestigious journal Optics Letters of the Optical Society of America.

He is the only Indian in the editorial board list of this journal.

Prof. Rao has obtained a B.Sc. (MPC) from Osmania University in 1991, M.Sc. (Physics) from University of Hyderabad (UoH) in 1994 and Ph.D. (Physics) from UoH in 2000. He worked as a research fellow at University of St. Andrews, Scotland, UK during 2000-2003 and as a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore during 2003-2004.

He worked as an assistant professor at IIT Guwahati during 2004-2007 and joined as a reader at the UoH in 2007. He later became an associate professor in 2010 and professor in 2013.

Prof. Rao has guided eight Ph. D. students and eight more are working in his group.