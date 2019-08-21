University of Hyderabad faculty visits Germany

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Professor Nadimpalli Siva Kumar, Department of Bio-Chemistry, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) was invited by the University of Bremen to teach in their International Master’s programme in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

Prof Kumar was actively involved in taking a six credit solo course on Glyco Biochemistry that included both theory and practicals for registered students. He also delivered an invited talk in the Hamburg University Klinikum and visited Vienna Bioscience Centre.

According to the UoH, the University of Bremen is planning to have a memorandum of understanding with the UoH that could facilitate the exchange of students and faculties in different disciplines.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .