University of Hyderabad identified as Covid-19 Testing Centre

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been identified as a Covid-19 Testing Centre under the city clusters identified by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

UoH will, at the earliest, identify 15 technical personnel for data entry, sample sorting, aliquoting and coordination with other testing labs. It will be ready for testing once the ICMR Approved Testing Kits and required reagents are made available by the coordinating institution in Hyderabad, varsity officials said.

UoH will be conducting these tests at a separate BSL-2 laboratory at CDFD. The volunteers will undergo training at CCMB, before undertaking the actual testing. Volunteers have to be well-trained in handling RNA isolation and performing qPCR and who are willing to undertake the testing at CDFD which will be coordinated by the School of Life Sciences, UoH. The University will provide onward and return transport facility for the technical personnel identified for carrying out the testing, a press release said.

As part of efforts to scale up the testing capacity for Covid-19, testing centres are being established by research institutes and laboratories of Government Ministries and Departments, Universities, IITs, IISERs, and other Institutes of Eminence under the Central and State government.

As part of this initiative, the cluster in Hyderabad consists of the Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), CSIR-Centre for Cellular Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB); National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB); CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in addition to UoH. The coordinating institution for Hyderabad is CSIR-CCMB.

The City /Regional clusters of testing centres will serve the city and State in testing of Covid-19 samples. Institutes and laboratories which have the capacity and expertise for both sample collection, handling/processing (BSL-2 facility) and testing (RT-PCR) serve as the hubs and they will involve a number of laboratories that have RT PCR machines and the requisite manpower as their extended testing facilities. The Hubs are government laboratories approved as per ICMR guidelines, the release added.

