University of Hyderabad introduces new courses

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has launched seven new courses including six PG and one PhD programme for the academic year 2020-21.

The new PG courses included MEd Education with an intake of 50 seats, MA Gender Studies (20), MA Communication (Media Studies) (25), MA Communication (Media Practice) (25), MTech Microelectronics & VLSI Design (slow pace) (6), MTech Manufacturing Science and Engineering (18) and one PhD programme in Microbiology with four intake.

Apart from launching new programmes, the UoH administration has reintroduced 10 courses including MPhil Comparative Literature with an intake of 8, MPhil Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy (4), MPhil Regional Studies (4), PhD Social Exclusion and Inclusion Policy (1), PhD Regional Studies (2), PhD Folk Culture Studies (1), PhD Theatre Arts (4), PhD Comparative Literature (4), PhD English Language Studies (4) and PhD in Cognitive Science (2). These courses were not offered last year.

This year, the central university is offering close to 2,400 seats for admissions to 128 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 MPhil, 10 MTech and 46 PhD programmes. Last year, the university had offered 119 courses with an intake of 2,170.

The UoH will conduct entrance exams from June 2 to 6 at 38 centres across the country. The entrance exam will not be held at centres where the number of applications is less than 200. The online submission of application forms has begun and the last date to apply is up to May 3.

The university said admissions to the MCA course will be based on NIMCET scores. Similarly, admission to eight MTech courses will be through centralised counselling of MTech (CCMT) of GATE.

The seats in the five-year integrated MTech Computer Science will be filled through central seat allocation board of the JEE while admission to MBA is through CAT, and admissions to MSc Biotechnology is through CEEB, conducted by JNU, New Delhi.

For more details, interested students can visit the university website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in .

