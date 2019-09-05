University of Hyderabad is now an Institution of Eminence

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has bagged the Institution of Eminence status and is now in an elite group that includes just four other institutions, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Madras, Banaras Hindu University and Delhi University.

The announcement on the Institutions of Eminence, made for the first time, came from the Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Thursday. The scheme of such categorization is aimed at bringing higher educational institutions selected as IoEs in the top 500 of world ranking in the next 10 years and in the top 100 eventually.

It is also aimed at providing world class teaching and research facilities to Indian students within the country and also to enhance the general level of education. Under the scheme, the selected institutions will be provided financial assistance of up to Rs.1.000 crore over a period of five years.

The status allows the institutions to admit foreign students up to 30 per cent of admitted students besides recruitment of foreign faculty up to 25 per cent of the faculty strength. It will also allow institutions to offer online courses up to 20 per cent of its programme and enter into academic collaboration with top 500 in the world ranking institutions without permission of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The decision was taken following a recommendation made by the UGC last month on the basis of the advice of an Empowered Expert Committee. “Orders have been issued to five public institutions including IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, DU and University of Hyderabad, declaring them as IoEs,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

“Letter of Intent for granting the IoE status have been issued to five private universities including Amrita Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard University; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha; and Bharti Institute, Mohali,” he added.

-With inputs from PTI

