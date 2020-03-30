University of Hyderabad launches PGDIPC distance course

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad on Monday announced the launch of a one-year PG Diploma in Infection Prevention and Control (PGDIPC) distance learning programme through the Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), UoH.

The collaborative programme is being offered by the School of Medical Sciences, UoH and Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI), Hyderabad with the mandate of building and enhancing capacity to address the Prevention and Control of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI).

“We need this cadre of trained personnel and the fact that at least 1,00,000 such professionals are needed in the Indian context alone as per an estimate. I hope that the multi-faceted professionals who will become successful from this program will make sure that our institutions and communities will become a safer place for everyone through their efforts,” UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile said.

School of Medical Sciences dean Prof. P Prakash Babu and IFCAI president Dr Ranga Reddy Burri also spoke.

