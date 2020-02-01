University of Hyderabad offers two month internship in biology

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The School of Life Sciences (SLS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) is offering an internship programmr to train graduate/post graduate students in cutting edge areas of biology.

The internship programme will be conducted periodically by an outfit of SLS, called SLS-Skill Development Centre. The SLS faculty members, known for their outstanding research contributions, will host the trainees in their research labs for a period of two months. Graduates or PG students from any area of biology are eligible for the internship. For details check the website: http://sls.uohyd.ac.in/new/sdp/Summer_Internship.pdf or mail to Dr Suresh Yenugu at [email protected]

