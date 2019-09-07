University of Hyderabad plans to put in place new infra

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: From launching new online programmes to establishing a hospital and a convention centre, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has ambitious plans under the ambit of Institution of Eminence (IoE) status awarded by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The university plans to use IoE’s one-time grant to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore for various developmental and research activities including setting up instrumentation facility at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore.

“We have thought about infrastructure because after these five years support, the government looks at these institutions as self-sufficient to at least cater to needs of IoE activities,” said Prof Podile Appa Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Prof Rao said the administration had made financial plans to sustain IoE activities and to generate resources after completion of the status.

Giving a boost to research activity, specialised research centres would come up on the campus that would work on the identified topics of national relevance with global standards.

The IoE status is now helping the university realise its long term dream of having a hospital on the campus and the administration has plans to establish a 100-bed hospital which would support life sciences and school of medical sciences in translating their research work.

Moreover, the university also plans to develop its premises into a green campus and to set up an international convention centre which can accommodate 2,000 people.

“The varsity has installed one megawatt solar power equipment and power requirements of the university will be met with solar power,” the VC said.

As an IoE, the varsity receives additional grants with financial and administrative autonomy to execute its plans spread across 15 years. The status demands that within next 10 years the varsity must move into the top 500 institutions of the world.

Interdisciplinary studies



The university is also focusing on starting interdisciplinary courses besides developing and offering online programmes. Two-interdisciplinary research centres one each for sciences, and humanities and social sciences, are planned.

With the university receiving full autonomy, it has proposed to hire faculty from abroad. It also plans to construct a hostel for international students and foreign faculty besides hostels for Indian students with best facilities.

“A term like world-class university is not something which one would like to use. But infrastructure wise, we would like to build world-class infrastructure in terms of lecture hall complexes, research laboratories and centralised equipment,” Prof Rao said.

Under the IoE status, the university plans to enhance the enrollment of students from the present 5,000 to 9,000 over a period of 10 years apart from recruiting 15 per cent extra faculty members in the first five years, 10 per cent in second five-year plan and five per cent in third five-year plan.

Golden Threshold to be revived

The University of Hyderabad has decided to revive and restore majestic The Golden Threshold building in Abids where the varsity was born in 1974.

Under the new status, it has made plans to restore the heritage building and make it available for cultural and literary events in the city.

“Once the place is restored and equipped with required infrastructure, it will be opened up for literary and cultural groups in the city for book reading, cultural programmes, theatre arts and literary fests among others,” said Prof Vinod Pavarala, official spokesperson, UoH.

