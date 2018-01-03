University of Hyderabad Prof on NCMR board

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, has nominated Prof Ch Venkata Ramana of University of Hyderabad (UoH) as Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the National Centre for Microbial Resource (NCMR). Dr Ramana has published his research findings in prominent journals and was a recipient of the prestigious TATA Innovation Fellowship in 2016.

In recognition for his contribution to the taxonomy of bacteria, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had awarded him the prestigious Dr EK Janaki Ammal National Award for Microbial Taxonomy in 2016. Dr Ramana works on bacterial diversity and metabolomics and is indexing the bacterial wealth of India and assessing the assets and liabilities of bacteria and their metabolites.

He feels that India has spent enough time in indexing the macro-life (plants and animals), and that it is high time to index the micro-life (bacteria, fungi and viruses) to closely understand their psychology in regulating all major life forms and ecosystems, a statement said.