University of Hyderabad ranked among the top 12 percent universities in the world

It is among the best ranked university from India in the World Best Value University Rankings 2024 for International Students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 03:46 PM

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the top 12% universities in the world for international students. It is among the best ranked university from India in the World Best Value University Rankings 2024 for International Students.

The University Database Lead at Study Abroad Aide is the world’s most comprehensive database of universities, encompassing over 8,000 institutions – including 3,349 institutions in Asia. After evaluating 3,349 higher educational institutions in 20 Asian countries, Study Abroad Aide has placed the University of Hyderabad in the top 12% of universities in Asia. (https://studyabroadaide.com/institutions/university-of-hyderabad).

The Study Abroad Aide (SAA) World Rankings for Best Value Universities for International Students features universities across 69 countries and ranked based on two metrics – affordability and academic reputation. UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. B J Rao, said affordability and quality of education has been the positive outcomes for the university.

The official list of Best Value University Rankings in Asia 2024 for International Students featuring the Institutions is available at https://studyabroadaide.com/best-value-institutions-asia/.