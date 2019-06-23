University of Hyderabad records best placement drive

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: A record number of students have been picked up by various companies through the campus placement drive held in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) for the academic year 2018-19. So far, 326 students from various courses have been selected through the placement drive, which is the highest number in the last five years.

The placements on the central university campus have been on an upward swing for the last few years. While 218 students were offered jobs in the academic year 2014-15, the number has shot up to 326 now.

Not just the job offers, the number of companies that visit the campus is also on the rise. In the 2017-18, 110 various companies gave offer letters to 278 students and this year, 135 companies visited from July 2018 to June 2019 and made job offers to 326 students.

Among the students who were picked up by companies, 92 were from the management stream, followed by computer science including MCA and MTech, where 78 candidates got jobs. Job offers were also made to students of physical sciences/life sciences (62), humanities/communication (37), MPH and Optometry (30), Social Sciences (14) and Economics (13).

Some of companies that participated in the campus placement drive included Tera Data, Applied AI course, Thin CI, Barclay, Aganitha Cognitive Solutions, TCS CTO, HSBC, Synchrony Financial, Akash Institute, 3I Infotech, Deloitte, One Convergence and Hitachi. Among the companies, Rs 12 lakh per annum was the highest pay package offered by Tera Data while the average salary was Rs 6 lakh per annum as against Rs 5 lakh per annum in academic year 2017-18.

Speaking to Telangana Today, UoH Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau chairman Prof Rajeev Wankar said the university plans to further increase the number of students getting placed through campus recruitment drives.

“The plan is on to prepare students in the areas of companies’ requirements. The university is planning to give specialized training from the beginning of the semester besides conducting seminars,” Wankar said.