University of Hyderabad research scholar bags award at IIT Chennai

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Abdul Kalam S, research associate at Advanced Centre for Research in High Energy Material (ACRHEM), University of Hyderabad, has been awarded the Outstanding Paper for oral presentation on ‘Laser induced breakdown spectroscopy for the detection of high energy materials in the near-field and standoff mode with femtosecond pulses’ at the 12th International High Energy Materials Conference and Exhibit (HEMCE-2019) held at Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai.

Dr Abdul Kalam recently earned his PhD from the School of Physics (ACRHEM), University of Hyderabad, under the supervision of Professor Soma Venugopal Rao. He is currently working as a research associate in ACRHEM, a press release said.

During his PhD he worked on developing laser induced breakdown spectroscopic (LIBS) system using femtosecond pulses for the detection of energetic materials in near and standoff regimes. His major research interests lie in the field of laser matter interaction, plasma spectroscopy, surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy, non-linear optics, and multivariate analysis. Dr Abdul Kalam’s research interests are also focused on developing approaches to detect high energy materials in trace levels in standoff mode through improving the LIBS sensitivity.

