University of Hyderabad scholar invited to Portugal

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: A PhD scholar at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Mohammed Shameem P, has been selected to present a paper titled “Emprising Revival of Telangana Power Sector: Analysis from an Indian State” at the 4th Annual APEEN Conference on Energy Demand-Side Management and Electricity Markets.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Management and Economics and GAPEER in association with International Association of Energy Economics at University of Beira Interior, Covilhã, Portugal from on October 17 and 18. Mohammed Shameem is currently working under the guidance of Dr Krishna Reddy Chittedi, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad.

