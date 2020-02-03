University of Hyderabad scholar selected for Cologne varsity event

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: A research scholar Deepika Kashyap, from Department of Communication, SN School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected for The Training School on Methods of Digital Scholarship, Institute of Archaeology, University of Cologne, Germany from February 4 to February 7.

The PhD scholar has also been awarded She 700 Euros as a trainee under COST (European Cooperation in Science and Technology), which provides networking opportunities for researchers and innovators in order to strengthen Europe’s capacity to address scientific, technological and societal challenges.

Deepika Kashyap is working under the supervision of Dr P Kennedy, Associate Professor, Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad. Currently she is a visiting PhD fellow at Department of Estonian and Comparative Folklore, University of Tartu, and working under the guidance of Prof Ülo Valk.

