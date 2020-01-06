University of Hyderabad scholar selected for Winter School -Alps edition

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: M Phil scholar from Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), Pottepaka Sandeep Kumar has been selected for International Winter School on Public Policy -Alps edition 2020, organised by International Public Policy Association (IPPA) from January 6 to January 10, Aussois, France.|

Sandeep Kumar is currently working with Dr E Venkatesu, Department of Political Science, UoH. His areas of research include public policy, contemporary india political process and social movements, comparative politics and international politics.

Award to Dr Abdul Kalam of UoH

Dr Abdul Kalam S, research associate at Advanced Centre for Research in High Energy Material (ACRHEM), UoH has been awarded outstanding paper for ORAL presentation on ‘laser induced breakdown spectroscopy for the detection of high energy materials in the near-field and standoff mode with femtosecond pulses’ at the 12th International High Energy Materials Conference and Exhibit (HEMCE-2019) held at Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai on December 17, 2019.

Dr Abdul Kalam recently earned his PhD from the School of Physics (ACRHEM), UoH under the supervision of Prof Soma Venugopal Rao. He is currently working as a research associate in ACRHEM, UoH. During his PhD, he worked on developing laser induced breakdown spectroscopic (LIBS) system using femtosecond pulses for the detection of energetic materials in near and standoff regimes, a press release said.

