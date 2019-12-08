University of Hyderabad scholars go places

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: Deepika Kashyap, a PhD research scholar in the Department of Communication, SN School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, delivered a lecture on her research project “Understanding Nyishi Folklore in the Age of Internet” in the Lecture Series World and Nations at Estonian National Museum, Tartu, Estonia.

Deepika is working under the supervision of Dr P Kennedy, associate professor, Communication Department, University of Hyderabad. Currently, she is a visiting PhD fellow at Department of Estonian and Comparative Folklore, University of Tartu, and working under the guidance of Prof Ülo Valk.

UoH scholar invited

Arun Thomas, a PhD student at the Department of History, School of Social Science, University of Hyderabad, was selected to present a paper in the conference — Beyond the Drugs/Medicine Dichotomy: Historical Perspective on Good and Evil in Pharmacy — organised by University of Johannesburg and the University of Strathclyde from December 5 to 7.

The paper presented by Arun was on ‘From Panacea to Dangerous Drug: Contentious Lives of Ganja in the 19th Century British Malabar, South India’. Arun Thomas is working under the supervision of Dr VJ Varghese, faculty, Department of History, UoH.

