University of Hyderabad student to pursue research in Germany

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Sai Prasanna Kumar P, a University of Hyderabad (UoH) student pursuing Integrated Masters in Chemical Sciences, has been offered a fully-funded graduate position under Quantum Science and Technologies at the European Campus (QUSTEC), a doctoral training programme set up by the European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation (EGTC) Eucor – The European Campus at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Karlsruhe, Germany.

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology is ranked 116 among all universities in the world and 47 in materials sciences. During his PhD, Sai Prasanna Kumar will be working under the supervision of Prof Mario Ruben. His area of research will be Quantum Nanodevices and the topic of his thesis is ‘Synthesis of molecular spin qudits with increased Hilbert spaces’.

At UoH, Sai did his Master’s thesis in the field of Nanophotonics and organic materials for whispering gallery mode resonators under the guidance of Prof R Chandrasekar, School of Chemistry, UoH. He was also a summer research intern in Prof K Muralidharan group at the School of Chemistry.

