University of Hyderabad students enthral audience

Hyderabad: Fourth semester students of Department of Theatre Arts, University of Hyderabad (UoH) presented a play ‘To the Stars’ at Gurbakhsh Singh Hall.

The play was about the family of Andrei Ternovski who lives in exile in an observatory at the top of a mountain, it revolves around the tension within the family in absence of news about ongoing revolution.

Dedicated to the study of the stars, Andrei scorns the ‘vain alarms’ of mankind while a revolution brews down below. His son Nikolai is fighting among the rebels and is joined by his fiancee, Milana, a young colleague of Andrei.

The theatre department students presented the emotions of trauma, melancholy and survival through their acting skills leaving the audience enthralled. ‘To the Stars’ was written and directed by Jonathan Chatel, a French-Norwegian director.