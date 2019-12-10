University of Hyderabad students set new record in domestic placements

By | Published: 2:30 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad recorded a high domestic placement season with 154 students placed in the last four months.

Four students from MCA and M.Tech have been placed with a domestic pay package of Rs.22.80 lakhs per annum by EA, which is the highest package not only for this year but also in the history of the university.

The university in a press release said it’s placement season (2019-20) started as early as July end and more than 42 companies have visited for campus placements. Students from the disciplines of Computer Science, Management, Communication, English, Sciences etc. have been placed successfully.

Earlier, two MTech (Integrated Circuits Technology) students of UoH from Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics received international placement offers from Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), Austria at a package of Rs. 45 lakhs per annum.

Some of the companies that visited the university campus so far include Teradata, One Convergence, TCS Digital, TCS R&D, Deloitte, Acxiom, Zoom Tech, Aganita, Sprint Talent, Core Competence, Thin CI, HSBC, Synchrony, Onix Capital, Bridge i2i, Quadratix, Zen technology, Hashdin, Westagilez, Venper Academy, Seekers, Dr. Reddy’s, VKC, Next Education, Savya Robotic, Life Circle Health, Kims Hospital, Renovo Hospital, Aster Prime Hospital, Data Wise, Invesco, Vedanta and GE.

Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Prof. Rajeev Wankar said “We are very happy to see the continuous increase in the number of placements for the students from Humanities and Social Sciences with a good package in the past few years, with placements for students from every school/department, which is very encouraging.”

Last year placement season till December 2018 had only 98 students placed as compared to 154 now.

Overall, more than 340 students were placed at the university during 2018-19 in the pay package ranging from Rs.3.50 lakhs to Rs.14.00 lakhs per annum.

