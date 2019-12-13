University of Hyderabad team conducts path-breaking study

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: A study by Anil K Pasupulati, Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Science, University of Hyderabad (UoH), and his team has shown that reactivation of embryologically active events contributes to diabetic nephropathy.

Diabetes is a major cause of kidney failure, blindness, heart attacks, stroke and amputation of lower limbs, and is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

Diabetic nephropathy is one of microvascular complications that arise as a consequence of hyperglycemic milieu and is characterised by moderate to heavy proteinuria and degeneration of renal tissue. In healthy individuals, glomerular podocytes (present in nephron) are intact and offer glomerular permselectivity thus curbing protein loss in the urine. Nevertheless, the molecular cues that manifest in podocyte injury and protein loss in diabetic nephropathy have largely remained unknown.

Several embryologically active signalling events remain silent in adult life. However, reactivation of those events in the mature adults manifests in the progression of diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Dr Anil’s laboratory is interested in understanding the mechanism of how pathological events trigger and implicate in the pathogenesis of diabetic nephropathy, a press release said.

In their recent study, Anil and his colleagues demonstrated that human growth hormone activates Notch signalling and NICD1 expression. Activation of this signalling resulted in podocyte injury and proteinuria in experimental rats and showed that patients with diabetic nephropathy display increased NICD1 expression.

Anil K Pasupulati received his MSc (Biochemistry) from Andhra University and PhD from Osmania University. He had post-doctoral experience from the University of Michigan (2008-12) and before moving to the University of Hyderabad, Anil served at Osmania University and National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.

