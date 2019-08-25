University of Hyderabad to host global agri conference

By | Published: 10:47 pm 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: A three-day International Conference on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry (ICAAH), under the theme ‘Advances in Agriculture and Animal Sciences Towards Global Food Security’, will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy at University of Hyderabad.

From August 28 to 30, the event will discuss strategies to double farmers’ income in the country by 2022, global challenges, mitigating food security and eliminating poverty.

The conference chairman, Prof Devi Prasad Juvvadi, said while Niranjan Reddy will be the chief guest, University of Hyderabad vice-chancellor P Appa Rao will be the guest of honour.

Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) vice-chancellor V Praveen Rao, Haryana Agricultural University vice-chancellor KP Singh and, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Director WR Reddy will be the distinguished guests for the inaugural session. Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi will be the chief guest for the valedictory on August 30.

About 200 technical presentations will be made at the event, apart from keynote addresses by scientists and academicians as well as plenary sessions on different topics. Young scientists and researchers will make presentations on different subjects. The event is being organised by the University of Hyderabad in association with Life Science Society of Hyderabad and Endling Conferences (of US-based Endling Scientific Merits).

More information on the conference is available on www.endlingconferences.com/ICAAH2019.