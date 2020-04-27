University of Hyderabad to offer two-year MCA programme

By | Published: 5:16 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will offer MCA as a two-year programme from the academic year 2020-21. The varsity was hitherto offering MCA as a three-year programme.

Recently, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) revised the duration of the MCA programme to two years. In a press release on Monday, the UoH said “Accordingly, the UoH has resolved to follow the AICTE guidelines and duration of the MCA programme from the academic year 2020-21 shall be for two years.”

It said admission to the MCA programme will be based on the NIMCET scores conducted by the NIT Common Entrance Test.

The AICTE, worked with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cut the tenure of the three-year MCA course, as the number of students coming in from unrelated streams such as commerce, arts and basic sciences had fallen. The decision will see neither the course content being reduced nor will it affect the programme hours, the UoH said.

