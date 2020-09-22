University of Hyderabad VC’s tenure extended

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: The tenure of Prof. Appa Rao Podile as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been extended on Tuesday.

In a press release, the UoH said consequent upon the completion of the tenure of Prof. Appa Rao Podile as the VC of UoH on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education, has communicated the decision of the President of India, who, in his capacity as Visitor of the University, has extended the tenure of Prof. Appa Rao Podile as VC of the UoH for a further period of one year or till the time the new Vice-Chancellor is appointed, whichever is earlier.

