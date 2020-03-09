University of Hyderabad’s ASPIRE-BioNEST ranked 6th in India

By | Published: 6:39 pm 6:40 pm

Hyderabad: ASPIRE-BioNEST of University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked 6th among life sciences incubators in the country in a survey conducted by BioSpectrum India, a leading B2B media platform in Life Sciences.

The survey focused on BioIncubators (both private and public) spread across India based on their achievements in the past financial year. Four parameters – number of incubatees, funds raised, space available and MoUs signed by BioIncubator with other agencies to attract enterprises/ entrepreneurs were considered for these rankings, according to a press release.

ASPIRE-BioNEST located in the School of Life Sciences of the University of Hyderabad is a 20,000 sft facility dedicated deep science incubation space. This facility was inaugurated in February 2018, and presently has 21 incubates in diverse areas of life sciences such as Agri Biotech, Biologics, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Information Technology for Life Sciences.

Expressing his happiness, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH said that it was a matter of pride to figure in the top 10 of the Life Sciences incubators in the country. He said UoH was a late starter in incubation activity but was catching up with others very quickly.

“UoH provides an unparalleled ambience and ecosystem for start-ups to flourish on campus, with one of the largest and best life science schools in the country with over 60 faculty members, 60 postdocs, 350 PhD scholars and another 300 PG students in the backdrop,” he said, adding that the University has two more incubators viz. Technology Business Incubator (TBI) focused on chemicals, materials, energy etc. (supported by DST) and Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) focused on electronics and IT and ITeS . Together, these incubators create an excellent entrepreneurial eco-system on the campus. UoH was planning many more initiatives to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus, he said.

Top Ten Bio incubators in India

1. KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI), Bhubaneswar

2. Entrepreneurship Development Center (Venture Center), Pune

3. Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), BENGALURU

4. Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), CHENNAI

5. Atal Incubation Centre- CCMB, Hyderabad

6. Aspire-Bionest, University of Hyderabad

7. Guwahati Biotech Park, Guwahati, Assam

8. Manipal Government of Karnataka Bioincubator, Manipal

9. Technology Business Incubator, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad

10. Savli Technology & Business Incubator (STBI), Savli, Gujarat

