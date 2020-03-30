University of South Wales: Offering students excellent opportunities

By | Published: 12:20 am 8:04 pm

Born out of fusion between University of Glamorgan and University of Wales, The University of South Wales was established in the year 2013.

The university traces its roots back to 1841 and is now one of the largest universities in Britain, with over 31,000 students from 120 different countries enrolled. The University of South Wales combines practical and theoretical learnings to prepare its students for a successful career.

Set up in South Wales, United Kingdom, the university is one of the largest universities in the UK offering its students excellent opportunities and prospects.

Spread across five campuses in South Wales – Cardiff, Treforest, Newport, Glyntaff and Caerleon, the university has four faculties: Business and Society; Computing; Engineering and Science; Creative Industries; and Life Sciences and Education. USW offers a very large range of university courses from Bachelor to Ph.D.

However, this university is mainly renowned for its applied sciences programs including in the STEM sector. Most guest professors are professionals, bringing not only academic knowledge to their students but also a wealth of hands-on experience and practical advice. Considering how competitive the STEM fields are, the importance of a practical learning experience cannot be understated and that’s exactly what’s on offer at USW.

The university prides itself on the high employment rates of its graduates and students are given the opportunity to prepare for the working world with simulation environments, such as a courtroom, forensic scene of crime house, film, fashion and music studios, and an aerospace centre with two aircraft hangars. 95% of University of South Wales graduates are in employment or further study within six months of graduating.

The university benefits from a wide range of partnerships, including British Airways and the National Health Service. The University of South Wales also has an internationally recognised film school as well as one of the UK’s oldest photography schools. It is a member of the St David’s Day Group, which links Welsh research universities, and focuses mainly on applied research subjects. This university also provides many funding options to international students to help them with their financials. Students can reap the benefits of Sports Scholarship, Chevening Scholarships, and Commonwealth Scholarship.

Ranking

• 114th in the Times University Guide 2020

• 98th in the Guardian University Guide 2020

Following the 2014 Research Excellence Framework, the University South Wales doubled the amount of research which was rated as ‘world leading’. Creative industries are ranked top in the UK for its impact and 15th overall in the UK for world leading research in sports and exercise science.

The University of South Wales is home to many notable personalities Gareth Evans – international film director; Professor Sue Bale OBE – director for research and development, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board; Lorna Dunkley – former Sky News presenter, now anchor on the ABC News channel in Australia; Emma Darwin – author; Jamie Beard – BAFTA-nominated visual effects supervisor, working on films from Lord of the Rings, I Robot, and Iron Man 3 to The Adventures of TinTin and The BFG; Rosie Ashforth – filmography, Arthur Christmas, The Golden Compass; James Moore – Emmerdale NTA-winning disabled actor; Asif Kapadia – the Academy-award winning director of Amy, a documentary film about singer Amy Winehouse; and Merlin Crossingham – creative director of Wallace and Gromit at Aardman.

