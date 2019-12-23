University with special history

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:44 am 4:41 pm

Formed in 2004 by the merger of the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and the Victoria University of Manchester, the University of Manchester is a red brick university – a product of the civic university movement of the late 19th century.

The University of Manchester holds a special place in history. Its origin as England’s first civic university is closely linked to Manchester’s development as the world’s first industrial city. Tracing its roots back to 1824, the University of Manchester is one of the largest single-site universities in the UK with 40,000 students from almost every country in the world.

With world-leading research and social responsibility at its heart, Manchester is a place to innovate, to lead, and to make a difference. A Russell Group university, the university is ranked in the top 30 universities in the world (QS World University Rankings 2020).

The University of Manchester offers over 1,000 degree programmes across the humanities, business, science, and engineering subject areas. These programmes include foundation courses, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, PhDs and MBAs. The University has a history of world firsts and brilliant discoveries, from splitting the atom to giving the world graphene. The University of Manchester has 25 Nobel laureates among its past and present students and staff, the fourth-highest number of any single university in the United Kingdom.

Four Nobel laureates are currently among its staff – more than any other British university. In global university league tables, the university was ranked 57th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019, and 33rd in the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2019 while in national tables it was ranked 15th by the Complete University Guide 2020, 34th by the Guardian University Guide 2020 and joint 19th by the Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide 2019.

Manchester was ranked 15th in the UK amongst multi-faculty institutions for the quality (GPA) of its research and 5th for its Research Power in the 2014 Research Excellence Framework.

The University of Manchester is a truly global institution, with a reputation for education and innovation that resonates across the world. International businesses, charities, governments and universities turn to Manchester for its expertise. Whether it is leading the European renaissance in industrial biotechnology or helping to train midwives in developing countries, the university provides the spark for positive change.

Recruiters target University of Manchester graduates because they’re highly employable. Ranked 35th in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2017, it boasts a 94% employability rate. Making up 25% of the student population, the University of Manchester has the highest percentage of international students in the UK; as many as 180 nationalities are represented on campus.

The university offers a number of postgraduate scholarships to international students. The University of Manchester Library is one of only five National Research Libraries. Eleven site libraries house over 4.2 million printed books and manuscripts; and the Alan Gilbert Learning Common is open 24/7. The library’s entire catalogue of books and journals can be searched via its website, providing access to over 40,000 e-journals and 430,000 e-books as well as printed books and journals.

The University of Manchester was the first of the civic universities, furthering the frontiers of knowledge through research and teaching, but also contributing to the well-being of its region and society more widely. The University has three core goals: to undertake world-class research; to deliver an outstanding learning and student experience; and to be socially responsible in all its activities.

