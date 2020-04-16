Unkindest cut

Published: 12:00 am 7:21 pm

If one thought that United States President Donald Trump cannot stoop down any further, here comes a fresh salvo from him that pushes the bar even lower. The decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) is the latest in a series of his antics that evoke a sense of disgust and revulsion. This not only exposes the Republican leader’s antipathy towards multilateral organisations but also serves as an excuse to hide his own failures. At a time when the world is grappling with an unprecedented public health crisis and struggling to get on top of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration ordering a freeze on funding a UN health body is a dangerously insensitive move. It will send wrong signals to the world, especially to the army of brave and dedicated medical personnel and other field staff who are engaged in the fight against the deadly virus. After a racial attack on WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian, now comes the decision to stop funding on the grounds that the UN body had mismanaged handling of the coronavirus crisis, colluded with China and failed to give early warnings. However, it must be pointed out that the WHO had warned the US and other countries about the risk of human-to-human transmission as early as January 10. Last year, the US had contributed $400 million to the global organisation whose budget for 2018-19 was around $6 billion. The US funding would now be frozen pending a review into WHO’s role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”.

The US must realise that this is not the time for vindictive measures or finger-pointing. The world needs the services of the UN body now more than ever before because the WHO is absolutely critical to the global efforts to win the war against the virus. The world is at a critical moment now as the situation continues to be grim. The deadly pandemic has already killed more than 1.25 lakh people and infected nearly two million worldwide since it first emerged in China in December late last year. The US decision will further weaken WHO’s capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic. Already, there are extremely grim projections about the economic fallout of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) laid bare the scale of the economic catastrophe, saying the lockdown across the world could wipe out $9 trillion from the global economy in its worst downturn since the 1930s Great Depression. This is the most inappropriate time to reduce the resources for the operations of the WHO or any other humanitarian organisation in the fight against the virus.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .