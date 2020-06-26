Unknown persons kill man, injure woman in attack in Mancherial

By | Published: 5:29 pm

Mancherial: A man was murdered and his wife sustained injuries when they were assaulted by some unknown persons due to reasons unknown at Rechini village in Thandur mandal on Friday. Medical condition of the woman is learned to be critical. Thandur Sub-Inspector K Sekhar Reddy said that the deceased was Posham (50), a farmer from Rechini village.

The assailants attacked Posham and his wife with some lethal weapons, resulting in instantaneous death for him. His wife received grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Mancherial and her medical condition is said to be critical. It is learned relatives of the victim indulged in the assault following disputes over a house site.

Mancherial DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy visited the spot of the incident and inquired into the incident.

