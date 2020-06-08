Unlock 1.0: Temples in Hyderabad reopen to thin turnout

By | Published: 11:05 am

Hyderabad: After almost 80 days, temples across the city reopened for darshan to devotees sans any prasadam distribution.

Though the temples were opened early in the day, a meagre turnout of devotees is being witnessed at many temples.

Except for darshan, no other rituals like ‘Archana’ or other sevas are being permitted. To ensure physical distancing, foot markings have been made in the queue lines at the temples.

Slowly but steadily, devotees are turning up at the Yellamma Temple in Balkampet. Security guards are permitting the devotees only after conducting thermal screening and making them use sanitisers.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Himayathnagar and Jubilee Hills are also witnessing skeletal turnout of devotees.

“Since morning, about 60 to 70 devotees are coming for darshan at the temples. Except for darshan, no distribution of prasadam and sevas is permitted,” said TTD Assistant Executive Officer U. Ramesh.

The temples will be closed for darshan by 6 pm, he said.