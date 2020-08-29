Unlock 4: Metro rail to be allowed from Sept 7

The Ministry of Home Affairs has on Saturday issued guidelines for Unlock 4, opening up more activities outside containment zones across the country.

Hyderabad: The Union Government has announced fresh unlock 4 guidelines, permitting the operation of metro rail and allowing the gathering of 100 persons in social or religious gatherings.

The guidelines said Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will now be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21. However, even the limited gathering will be permitted to be held with mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing norms.

Other guidelines include:

· Open air theatres will be permitted to open from Sept 21

· Open air theatres will be permitted to open from Sept 21

· All educational institutions and coaching institutions will continue to be closed for students upto Sept 30.

a. Online/distance learning will continue to be permitted. However, following will be permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, from Sept 21

b. States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

c. Students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

· Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted based on situation.

· Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places will be closed.

· International air travel of passengers allowed as permitted by MHA.

· No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods

