Unlock 4: Parks belonging to local bodies and forest dept not in prohibited list

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: The parks belonging to local bodies and Forest department were not covered under the prohibited list of activities in GO Ms No 120 on Unlock 4 issued on August 31. In a memo, the General Administration Department asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development and Municipal Commissioners to take action accordingly.

