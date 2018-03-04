Unparalleled performer

By | Published: 12:20 am 5:49 pm

It is said that half of the human life is spent in sleeping, but it was not the case with the charming Sridevi. Throughout the 54 years of her life, most of her waking time was spent in films. Her passion, dedication and love for films and acting were so immense that she garnered the title of a Superstar in an industry which usually bestows the title on male actors.

The 80s and 90s, period is incomplete without her works, a testimony to her lineup of films. Her emotive eyes akin to ‘chocolate dollops in a cloud of milk’ superbly described by her French co-star, Mehdi Nebbou in her comeback movie, ‘English Vinglish’, and her voluptuous figure clad in chiffon saris as she danced in the Swiss Alps in ‘Chandni’ will always remain eternal memories in the public’s mind.

If her parents, Ayyappan and Rajeshwaramma, hadn’t encouraged her to take up films, the world would have missed out on a precious gem and bundle of talent.

Foray into films

Blessed with a cherubic face, Sridevi made her debut in the Tamil film as a four year old child artiste in ‘Kandan Karunai’. Contrary to popular perception, that she is a Tamilian, her mother tongue was actually Telugu. They say in her first film where she played the role of Lord Muruga, blue paint was applied to her entire body and not many expected the small child to pull off the role easily. But, to everyone’s surprise, she followed all the instructions correctly and delivered her dialogues in a single take. It marked the way her career would shape up in the industry.

She did full justice to any role she took up, whether it was as a child artiste, playing the sister’s role or as a young heroine. It is a well-known fact that off camera, Sridevi was an introvert only taking on a different persona for the cameras. For many people, the words ‘I love you’ are magical, but for Sridevi, they were ‘Lights Camera Action!’

In a country like India with its multitude of cultures and different dressing styles, the only way to gain national recognition was through Bollywood. Before making the jump, Sridevi underwent her first plastic surgery for her nose and a slim physique. She was then offered the film ‘Himmatwala’ in 1983 by director K Raghavendra Rao. In those days, it used to be the hero’s prerogative to decide who would play the heroine opposite him. But, after seeing Sridevi’s acting and grace, Jeetendra promptly said yes and the film went on to become a blockbuster hit. Bollywood film offers started pouring in and then there was no looking back.

It was a time when Bollywood top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor waited for her dates. Such was the level of her success in the industry.

In her decades-long career, Sridevi acted in more than 250 films, but not many know that her Telugu films outnumber other language movies that she acted. Many veterans in the industry remember that she would always choose to dub for her characters in all languages. Despite minor hiccups with her diction in Hindi, she worked on it and even sang in the title song of Chandni. Later, she also lent her voice in the Telugu song Kingulaaga kanipistunnadu in the film, ‘Kshana Kshanam’.

She was taken from this world and her fans too soon, but she will forever remain in our hearts as the innocent young girl who made her entry in the film industry full of dreams in her eyes. She has left a vast body of work as her legacy to her daughters and aspiring actors.

Midas Touch

She acted with all the top stars across three generations in Telugu film industry:

NTR– She acted in 13 movies with him, once as a child artiste and others as a heroine. They were the first on-screen pair who achieved consecutive hits and were called a ‘blockbuster pair’. Vetagadu 1979, Sardar Paparayudu 1980, Konda Veeti Simham 1981, Bobbilipuli 1982

Krishna– She acted in 27 movies with Superstar Krishna.

Shobhan Baabu– His career-best movie Devatha was with Sridevi

Chiranjeevi– She truly became an angel in the film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari which remains the biggest hit of Chiranjeevi’s career.

Nagarjuna– During a low in Nagarjuna’s career, the film Aakhari Poratam came as a lifeline. Sridevi’s acting and dance mesmerised the audience and gave a big boost to his career.

Iconic firsts

First Tamil Film: Kandan Karunai

First Telugu film: Maa Nanna Nirdoshi

First Hindi Film: Rani Mera naam

First Malayalam Film: Kumarasambhavam

Reminiscing the legendary actress Sridevi

Anchor Suma: I met Sridevi for the first time on the sets of Saundaryalahari for ETv. I was quite excited to see her, and found her elegant and down to earth despite her status and achievements. For a woman who achieved so much, it is not so easy to leave everything and take care of children, but she did it due to her love for her family. Everybody carries a part of their parents and, I am sure, Jahnvi and Khushi will always carry a part of Sridevi.

Actor Jamuna: When my daughter Sravanthi broke the news that Sridevi was no more, I was in a state of shock and in tears. It’s a big loss to the film industry. Sridevi and I acted in three films together. In one film, she played my niece (Mamatha) and my younger self (Srimanthudu), while in another movie; I played Yashoda while she played Krishna (Yashoda Krishna). Since childhood, she was blessed with abundant talent. Whatever the director asked, she delivered perfectly. She would never talk much on the sets. I should give all credit to her mother; she was a great lady who brought up Sridevi very well and gave her good samskaaram. Sridevi always believed in ‘give respect and take respect’, which she maintained lifelong. The last time I met her was in T Subbarami Reddy’s function; she came and spoke to me affectionately saying ‘namaskaaram.’ She is a versatile star and a ‘Mahanati.’

I have seen Jahnvi’s photos and she looks like her mother before the plastic surgery. The audience has a lot of expectations from her now; if she is as talented as her mother, she will definitely fill the void left by her mother.

K Raghavendra rao: “I know her since childhood; apart from being a Superstar she is a great human being. We both worked for 24 movies, she said in one TV programme that she wanted to do her 25th silver jubilee movie, which will now remain unfulfilled.”

— Madhuri Dasagrandhi

Child in a world of grown-ups

Sridevi’s calibre as a child artiste in Telugu cinema can neither be easily forgotten nor be dismissed with one reference

Ever since the news of Sridevi’s death came to be known, her grief-stricken fans across the world couldn’t stop reminiscing and raving about her beauty, excellent sense of comic timing, expressions and dance moves. Titbits about her most popular movies like Vasantha Kokila (Sadma), Kshana Kshanam, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Chandni and Mr India were being circulated on the social media.

However, when it came to the beautiful diva’s humble beginnings as a child actor, many ended up referring to her role in Badi Panthulu and the evergreen song Boochadamma boochadu. But, Sridevi’s work as a child artiste cannot be dismissed with a reference to just a single song from one popular movie. In Telugu film industry alone, Baby Sridevi’s body of work comprises over 16 movies between 1970 and 1975.

Starting with Maa Nanna Nirdoshi (starring Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala) in 1970 where the song Enthentha dooram showed the little girl’s prowess in handling any kind of expression or dance move could be seen and felt much before she was cast as legendary actor late NTR’s granddaughter in Badi Panthulu. In the same year, she acted in Vidhi Vilasam with the same lead pair and her act as an innocent child in a scene where she feels possessive and fights with another child for sitting in her father’s lap but in the next minute makes the hungry child her friend was something only she could do.

And the way a child artiste stands out amid bigwigs like Jaggaiah, Harinath, Chalam, Rajasri, and Satyanarayana in the movie Pattindalla Bangaram – with her signature style and expressions especially in the song Ammanu nenanta – was possible only for an artiste of her calibre.

Be it in social movies like Agni Pareeksha, Shrimanthudu, Bharya Biddalu (wherein she acted as a sister to another legendary actor ANR), and Ee Kaalapu Pillalu or devotional films like Mallamma Katha, and Bhakta Tukaram (where she played daughter to ANR) or mythological ones like Bala Bharatam or Yashoda Krishna, Baby Sridevi fit in every role and left an indelible mark on the film. It’s no wonder that a generation of moviegoers swooned over her talent and natural ability to act even at a tender age of 5 or 6.

Of course, we can never forget her act in Vasantha Kokila, a movie which saw Sridevi replicating amazingly well a 6-year-old’s behaviour for around 90% of the movie’s runtime that the star can be counted as ‘a child in a grown-up body’.

And, that’s probably how the lovely actor will remain in our memories forever!

— Shanti Nanisetti

When Sridevi sent pictures by snail mail

A journalist who hails from Hyderabad recalls fond memories as he bids adieu to the queen of hearts

At first I thought it was fake news when it popped up on my mobile screen just as I was going to bed around 1am on Sunday. Sridevi is dead, the news said. I prayed it wasn’t true. But before long, I realised it was no rumour. Sridevi had indeed died. The rest of the night was spent sleepless as I tracked the news from various sources.

Sridevi was my first crush since I saw her in Padaharela Vayasu in Telugu when I was doing my Intermediate. I was smitten by her cherubic looks and this admiration grew over the years.

Soon after the success of that movie, I had written a letter to her Madras (now Chennai) address requesting her to send me her photograph. I thought perhaps she would not receive it anytime soon and even if she did, she would trash it. But, almost two months later, I received an envelope with her 4×6 black-and-white photograph. That sepia print is among my prized possessions.

I may have seen almost all her movies in Telugu and Hindi. If there was a movie starring Sridevi, it was always I who reviewed it for the newspaper I was working in.

The first time I saw her up close was in 1986 during the inaugural function of the International Film Festival of India at Telugu Lalitha Kala Thoranam. Those were the days when I was dabbling with my new SLR and I got an opportunity to walk right up to the front and capture Sridevi in my camera. That’s another prized possession in my photo album.

Later, I got a chance to see Sridevi on the sets twice. Once in 1988 during the making of Waqt Ki Awaz at Annapurna Studios with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, who the grapevine said she was secretly married to.

The second time I met her was in 1991 on the sets of Kshana Kshanam with actor Venkatesh, also at Annapurna Studios. What I observed was that when not facing the camera, Sridevi kept to herself and when in front of it, presented an entirely different persona. She was an unmatched talent.

A single briefing by the director was enough for her to bring out the right emotions and she is perhaps one of the few actors who never wasted precious time, and celluloid. While other artistes needed hours of rehearsals for dance movements, Sridevi did it with a little help from the dance director or his/her assistant.

Sridevi is gone but she will live in my heart forever!

— Nagarjuna Rao

