Unreserved special from Secunderabad to Kakinada

By | Published: 1:48 am

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers travelling without advance reservations for the Sankranti festival and those preferring to travel in general second class, the South Central Railway will run two Jansadharan special trains from Secunderabad to Kakinada Town via Guntur and Vijayawada on Thursday and Friday.

Accordingly, Train No. 07050 Secunderabad – Kakinada Town Jansadharan Special Train will depart from Secunderabad at 11:10 pm on January 11 and 12 and reach Kakinada Town at 11 am the next day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.