Unschool: Bridging the gap between academia and industry

Hyderabad: The academia and the industry are in constant tussle of theoretical knowledge and practical experience. And many times we see that students are not gaining the right kind of knowledge needed in the ever-changing world. Sensing this gap, two friends Rahul Varma and Narayanan S founded Unschool in Hyderabad.

Ideated in February, 2019 and eventually incorporated in June, 2019, the startup’s aim is to reinvent learning and teaching methods to meet the current industry demands while providing personalised learning paths so that students no more have to pursue what they are not interested in.

“We are a marketplace for new and relevant courses ranging from technology to arts. We connect the student with an industry expert who provides courses through different methods like video classes and podcasts along with providing internship opportunities during the last leg of the course,” said Narayanan.

With a team of about 30 people, Unschool, which was part of T-Hub’s Lab 32 programme, provides industry experts the chance to host their own online courses on the platform by giving them a royalty per sale.

On the other hand, students between the age group of 17-24 years can purchase our courses ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. Apart from providing pre-recorded videos, it also has an online learning ecosystem with personal mentorship by industry experts to complete live projects and internship opportunities in the best companies as outcome-based learning.

“Currently we have about 25,000 paid users in a total of 30,000 users, of which 70 per cent are from tier-2 and 3 cities of India. Along with this we have 70-75 experts on our platform and also have partnerships with three colleges and various academic and training institutions. We intend to have 50,000 users by the end of this calendar year and are also looking at clocking in revenue worth Rs 15-17 crore by end of this financial year,” Narayanan said.

The bootstrapped startup is in talks with various venture capitalists to raise funds in the next three to four months.

