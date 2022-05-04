Unseasonal rain damage paddy crops Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 AM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rain was reported in different parts of Telangana on Wednesday resulting in widespread damage to paddy crops stored at procurement centres and uprooting of trees at several places. Here are the reports.

Karimnagar:

Unseasonal rains across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in the wee hours on Wednesday, damaged paddy crops stored at paddy procurement centers.

Besides paddy, electricity poles and temporary sheds setup at PPCs were damaged due to flash rain coupled with heavy wind that hit the district.

Paddy crop stored at PPCs in Gollapalli mandal headquarters and Ramnur of Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district, Khilavanaparthy, Narsimhullapalli, Dharmaram mandal headquarters, Garrepalli of Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district was soaked due to rain.

While some of the farmers managed to protect their produce by placing tarpaulins, some paddy was washed away in the rain water.

Electricity poles and temporary shed setup at PPC in Narsimhulapalli were also damaged due to heavy wind while roof of a newly constructed house owned by Ankama Rao was also damaged in Khilavanaparthy.

On the other hand, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours. The highest of 64.0 mm rainfall was recorded in Sarangapur of Jagtial district followed by Dharmapuri and Sirikonda 61.5, Velgatur 45.8 and Kolvai of Beerpur manda 40.8 mm.

While Gangadhara received 40.8 mm rainfall, Edullatattepalli of Manakondur got 31.0 and Thanugula of Jammikunt received 30.8 mm.

Nalgonda:

Unseasonal rains and gusty winds at various places in erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday early hours have hit the farmers as their paddy stocks at paddy procurement centers got wet and horticultural crops particularly mosambi and lemon also damaged.

Second highest rain fall in the state was reported at Pajjur of Thipparthi mandal in the district with 98 mm rainfall. Followed by it, 93.8 mm rain fall was reported at Kamareddu Gudem and 88 mm rain fall at Nemmani in the district.

In Nalgonda district, Chinthapally, Pedda Adisherlapally, Thripuraram, Madgulapally, Thirumalagiri(Sagar), Gurrampode, Kattangur, Nidmanoor, Miryalaguda and Narketpally have witnessed rain coupled with gusty winds.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, Rajapet, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Athmakur(M), Mothkur, Thurkapally, Bommalaramaram, Bibinagar, Pochampally, Choutuppal, Narayanpur, Ramannapet, Valigonda and Gundala mandals were also received rainfall. Highest rainfall of 79.6 mm was reported at Yadagirigutta.

The paddy stocks at paddy procurement centers become wet due to sudden rain. Standing crops were damaged in some areas. The unseasonal rain seems impact the paddy procurement for couple of days as weighing of paddy would be taken up only after drying of the crop. Mosambi and lemon crops were also damaged.

Due to gusty wing, trees fallen onto the road in Nalgonda district and at Athakur (M) and at Kundur in Yadadri-Bhongir district has also impacted the traffic flow on the routes.

Two buffalo were died in erstwhile Nalgonda district ie at Rajapet in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Pajjor in Nalgonda district due to lightning strike.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .