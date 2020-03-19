Unseasonal rain lashes some parts of erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Warangal: Unseasonal rains and hailstorm hit several parts of erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday, resulting in damage to standing paddy and maize crops.

While rains lashed several villages in Palakurthy, Kodakandla and Devaruppula mandals, hailstorm reported in Zaffergadh and Wardhannapet mandals. Zaffergadh PACS chairman Teegala Karunakar Rao said Obulapur village in the mandal was badly hit by the hailstorm. “The hailstorm damaged paddy and mango orchards. We urge the government to help the farmers,” he added. He along with Sarpanch G Neeraja visited the fields at Obulapur village.

