Unseasonal rains wreaks havoc in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Kothagudem: Unseasonal rains wreaked havoc at several places and disrupted normal life in Kothagudem district on Sunday.

Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam and Paloncha towns witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by heavy gales and lightning. Large trees on the main roads and in the residences were uprooted and their branches broke off at many places.

Similarly electric poles and electricity distribution lines have suffered damage leading to disruption in power supply since afternoon hours. The power supply was not restored until late night hours causing severe inconvenience to people.

An auto driver had a lucky escape when a large neem tree uprooted and fell on his vehicle at Kothagudem railway station . Large number of books were damaged as they soaked in rainwater when heavy winds blew away the asbestos roof of the District Library at the post office area.

A tree at Kothagudem traffic police station was also uprooted. Heavy winds damaged property at many places though loss of life was not reported. Sathupalli town in Khammam district witnessed hailstorm.

Vehicular movement on Kothagudem-Bhadrachalam road was disrupted due to heavy water logging at railway under bridge near RTC bus stand.

