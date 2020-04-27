Unskilled MGNREGS workers to get Rs 237 per day

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department here on Monday issued orders fixing the wage rate of unskilled workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as Rs 235 per day. The orders revise wage from Rs 211 to Rs 237. The orders came following the request of the Commissioner of Rural Development stating that the union government has fixed a rate of Rs 237 from Telangana state with effect from April 1, 2020. Further the MGNREG Act states that when wages are directly linked with the quantity of work, the wages shall be paid according to the schedule of rates fixed by the state Government for different types of work every year.

Accordingly a new RSSR 2020-21 has been prepared and a request was made to issue revised orders. Hence Rs 237 per day will be paid to unskilled wage seekers as per the new charts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .