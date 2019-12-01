Hyderabad heroes to the rescue

By | Neha Rani Patel | Published: 12:30 am 7:44 pm

While scrolling down Facebook and Instagram for newsfeed, often we come across updates about someone needing blood, or someone organising a blood donation camp, or a Good Samaritan feeding or clothing the needy. It’s no surprise to see social media updates on people’s attempts to help the needy or underprivileged in some way or the other. Malleshwar Rao and Kapil Kumar belong to this category and use social media networks extensively to request for blood donations and help them keep hunger away from the city.

So, how did it all start? Once, Malleshwar’s volunteer donated blood to Kapil’s father and after that they became friends. Both inspiring souls came together by a stroke of luck and joined hands to tackle hunger in the city and get volunteers for blood donation.

A little later, the duo started the initiative – ‘Don’t waste Food’ collects surplus food from restaurants and parties, and distributes them around the city. And their other initiative, ‘Arambhm Foundation’, ensures that they help the patients get blood in any emergency situation.

Malleshwar used to do catering during college times and saw that huge amount of food go into dustbin. This grim situation made him start an initiative to start distributing food in and around Ghatkesar, when he was pursuing engineering at Siddhartha Institute of Technology & Sciences.

Kapil Kumar, who works as a project manager at TCS, actively participates in his organisation’s CSR activities. He also tries to organise blood donations camps for thalassemia patients. Both received Rashtriya Gaurav Awards in 2018.

How do they manage all this? “I handle social media group and Bhaiya (Kapil) manages to get more people attached to the group. Whenever we come to know there is an emergency, I share it on Facebook and WhatsApp groups, and fortunately, till now, we have managed to get blood at the right time,” says Malleshwar.

When asked about how they distribute food, Kapil says, “After getting calls from restaurants, we figure out who picks it up depending on the distance. If it’s closer to Malleshwar, he goes; otherwise I do, and people who are volunteering for us, they do it in an area convenient to them.”

“We don’t have any established NGO where we get funds or try to get funds; we do this for our self- satisfaction and social welfare,” adds Kapil.

Malleshwar, who hails from Nizamabad and used to work on construction sites to support his family from the age of six, studied till middle school at Samskar Ashram Vidhyalayam, an NGO co-founded by social activist Hemlatha Lavanam.

“I used to study in the morning at the ashram and also helped my father at construction sites. After inter exams, I shifted to Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam to work. But 3 Idiots movie motivated me to do further studies and so I completed Class XII in science stream,” says Malleshwar, a recipient of 26 awards, including Youth Icon Award.

“From the past three years, with the help of volunteers, we are managing to distribute food and managing to get people who are ready to donate blood in emergency,” says Kapil.

If you also want to do your bit, reach these unsung warriors who are going the extra mile to do a noble cause at + 91 7207103539.

