UNSW Sydney announces scholarships for Indian students

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney has announced ‘Future for Change’ scholarships for 2019. In a press release, UNSW Global CEO and pro vice-chancellor (International) UNSW Sydney, Laurie Pearcey, said the university rewards high-achieving Indian students through the scholarship to support them in exploring their talent to the fullest, and achieve their aspirations.

“Our scholarship initiative has always received an overwhelming response from talented Indian students, looking to pursue their professional dreams overseas. This year, we are also looking to create a culture of engineering studies among women students in India, and are thus offering a full tuition fee waiver to a female student for the programme,” he said.

Each scholarship is valued at $5,000 per year and students from various disciplines, including Humanities, Social Sciences, Architecture, Business, Engineering, International Law, Art, Design and Medicine can apply.

The criteria to avail the scholarship, apart from being an Indian citizen, is the receipt of an acceptance letter from UNSW. Interested applicants must also submit a 2-minute digital video statement of how the scholarship will enable them to achieve their goals and aspirations. Details can be had from www.UNSW.edu.au



Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter