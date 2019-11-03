Untimely rains hit paddy, cotton crops in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Mancherial: Untimely rains have hit paddy and cotton crops in several parts of Mancherial district which saw light to moderate rainfall on Saturday night.

According to information provided by district planning department, Vemanapalli, Bheemini, Kannepalli, Hajipur and Jaipur mandals recorded moderate rains, ranging from 15.6 mm to 64 mm. Kasipet, Luxettipet, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Nennal, Kotapalli, Bhimaram, and Chennur mandals received light rains, seeing between 2.5 mm and 15.4 mm of rainfall.

As a result, standing paddy and cotton crops were damaged in the area. While the paddy crops were flattened due to the showers, cotton crop in the affected area which was ready to bloom, was also affected. Farmers woke up to see the havoc of the untimely rains and were shocked to witness damage of the standing crops.

Payyavula Muni, his relative Ankush, Biyuala Srinivas and Sathenna, farmers belonging to Rally in Hajipur mandal, told Telangana Today that their paddy crop were severely damaged due to the unexpected rains. “We were aghast to find the crop early morning, which was nearing harvesting phase, was felled, resulting in drastic dip in the yield,” one of them shared.

Meanwhile, farmers of cotton crop expressed similar view. They said that the ripening bolls were hit by the rains. They demanded authorities of Agriculture department carry out a survey at the earliest and extend compensation for the damaged crop. “We cultivated the crops by lending money from banks and private persons, said the despirited farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter