Untitled family entertainer wraps up shoot

By | Published: 6:32 pm

The upcoming untitled family entertainer produced by Tholubommala Sithralu banner has wrapped up its shooting. The movie is being produced by Komari Janayya Naidu while Komari Janakiram is directing the movie.

“I had earlier worked in the direction department under Uday Bhaskar, Chandu, Posani Krishna Murali. This is my first movie as a director. We shot the movie in locations like Antharvedi, Machilipatnam, Srisailam, Vikarabad and Hyderabad. Except for a special song, the entire shooting has been wrapped up. Presently, we have constructed a large film set to shoot an item song. The movie is going to be a family entertainer. However, it has all the elements of romance, sentiment, comedy, horror, thriller,” he said.

Other characters in the movie include Komarakka, Swapna, Vedam Nagaiah, Padmarao, Adinarayana and Govinda Raju. Cinematography is from D Yadagiri while music is being composed by UV Niranjan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter