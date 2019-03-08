Unveiling talent in martial arts

By | Published: 7:24 pm

At St Maaz High School in Saidabad, teenage girls are breaking stereotypes one kick at a time, quite literally! As they spend their mornings practising martial arts in their school playground, it is their traditional uniform that catches the eye. Clad in simple grey and white ‘Salwar-Kameez’, they spin their sword effortlessly in their modest hijab.

“It was important for us to prove to our community and others that girls can do anything even if it requires them to stay behind a veil. It is not necessary to wear a separate uniform to perform Martial Arts as it is for their self-defence,” said Khumza who is an examination in-charge at St Maaz High School.

For over three decades now, St Maaz has been teaching martial arts to its girls, who have, over the years, represented their school and Telangana at various State- and national-level tournaments.

“We have participated at national and international tournaments where, as a team, we won gold medals for boxing majorly. All our achievements prove that girls are way better than boys in sports and, also, we do not need anyone to defend us. There have been times when parents were against us practising martial arts as we are girls, but, after seeing us win, they have become just as supportive as our school. I am glad I got an opportunity here,” says 15-year-old Ameena who is a class X student at St Maaz.

But, beyond achievements, it is the confidence and power that come with practising martial arts that is encouraging more and more students to shed their inhibition and pick up weapons.

“We know how dangerous it is for women out there. There is a constant fear of rape and attacks every time we step outside. That’s why, it is important for every school to teach martial arts to its girls. We did not have these classes in my previous school, but, here, I see a lot of girls joining this school to learn how to defend themselves. I feel extremely confident and powerful every time I perform bare-hands combat,” said 14-year-old Maimuna.