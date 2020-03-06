Published: 12:00 am 11:24 pm

The United Nations Human Rights body moving the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amounts to blatant interference in India’s internal affairs. No foreign country or organisation has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty. Moreover, being a democratic and open country, India has a robust system of checks and balances and is fully capable of sorting out contentious issues through dialogue and debate. It is curious that UN Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has filed an application in the apex court, seeking to be heard as amicus curiae in the pending litigation against the CAA. One wonders why India’s top court needs amicus brief from a foreign organisation on a matter that concerns a domestic law passed by Parliament. Already, over 140 petitions have been filed in the court, challenging the provisions of the new citizenship law that seeks to fast-track granting of citizenship to immigrants belonging to six persecuted minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. There is widespread opposition to making religion as a test for citizenship as it militates against the core principles of secularism. The CAA has been opposed by several non-BJP-ruled States, including Telangana, Bengal, Kerala and Punjab. Dissent, protests and debate are key components of a healthy democracy which help in formulating right policies. India’s legislative and judicial systems are capable of subjecting the policies through rigorous scrutiny and decide what is good for the country.

While the Centre has rightly rebuffed the UN body for its unwarranted interference, it should, at the same time, take an honest look at the flawed nature of the CAA and modify the provisions in consonance with the fundamental constitutional spirit of equality and non-discrimination. India has a long history of openness in sheltering people seeking to find a safe and dignified life within its borders. However, the provisions of the CAA raise certain fundamental questions that are intrinsic to the Constitution. By inserting religion as the filter to decide citizenship, the amended Act has also raised important issues with respect to international human rights law and its application to immigrants. Soon after the legislation was passed, the United Nations voiced its concern, saying it was fundamentally discriminatory in nature. While the government has argued that Muslims enjoyed protection in the three Islamic countries mentioned in the amended Act, the reality is that Ahmadi, Hazara and Shia Muslims and other smaller sects face severe discrimination and need protection on the same basis as that provided in the preferential treatment proposed by the CAA to the six identified communities. It is obligatory on the part of any secular country to enact non-discriminatory legislations and grant all immigrants equal protection.

