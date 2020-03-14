Unwell Heidi Klum says she’s unable to get coronavirus test 

By | Published: 11:22 am

Washington D.C: American-German model Heidi Klum explained her absence from the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judging table and shared that she has been sick and unable to secure a test that would let her know if she’s battling the coronavirus or merely the seasonal flu or cold.

The 46-year-old model took to her Instagram stories on Friday (local time), where she shared a video of herself lying in bed, she said, “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.” “I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good,” she continued.

After Heidi called in sick, Modern Family star Eric Stonenstreet took her place as one of the judges.

The makers of AGT have also decided to film auditions without studio audience, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.